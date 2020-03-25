Raymond James & Associates Increases Stock Holdings in Knoll Inc (NYSE:KNL)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Knoll Inc (NYSE:KNL) by 15.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 109,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,953 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.22% of Knoll worth $2,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Knoll by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 98,315 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after buying an additional 29,311 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Knoll by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 76,411 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Knoll by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 29,609 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 3,030 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Knoll in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,446,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Knoll in the 4th quarter valued at about $360,000. Institutional investors own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KNL. Sidoti cut Knoll to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut Knoll from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. ValuEngine upgraded Knoll from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. TheStreet cut Knoll from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Cfra cut Knoll from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

KNL stock traded up $0.60 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.65. 849,389 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 466,369. The stock has a market capitalization of $437.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.67. Knoll Inc has a 52-week low of $7.74 and a 52-week high of $28.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Knoll (NYSE:KNL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $371.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.82 million. Knoll had a return on equity of 23.64% and a net margin of 4.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. Knoll’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.69%.

Knoll Company Profile

Knoll, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial and residential furniture, accessories, and coverings for the workplace and residential markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Office and Lifestyle segments.

