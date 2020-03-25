Raymond James & Associates Lowers Stake in Gabelli Global Small Md Cp Vl Trst (NYSE:GGZ)

Raymond James & Associates lessened its position in shares of Gabelli Global Small Md Cp Vl Trst (NYSE:GGZ) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 238,399 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,835 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Gabelli Global Small Md Cp Vl Trst were worth $2,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in shares of Gabelli Global Small Md Cp Vl Trst in the fourth quarter worth about $172,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gabelli Global Small Md Cp Vl Trst during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $256,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Gabelli Global Small Md Cp Vl Trst by 85.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 50,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 23,225 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Gabelli Global Small Md Cp Vl Trst by 159.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 54,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 33,265 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Gabelli Global Small Md Cp Vl Trst by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 92,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803 shares during the period.

Shares of Gabelli Global Small Md Cp Vl Trst stock traded up $0.81 on Wednesday, reaching $6.98. 114,773 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,441. Gabelli Global Small Md Cp Vl Trst has a 1-year low of $5.38 and a 1-year high of $12.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.06.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.17%. This is a positive change from Gabelli Global Small Md Cp Vl Trst’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 16th.

The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

