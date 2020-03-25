Raymond James & Associates Makes New $2.88 Million Investment in Xencor Inc (NASDAQ:XNCR)

Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Xencor Inc (NASDAQ:XNCR) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 83,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,884,000. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.15% of Xencor as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of XNCR. State Street Corp increased its position in Xencor by 58.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,160,578 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,876,000 after buying an additional 799,664 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new stake in shares of Xencor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,264,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Xencor during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,968,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Xencor during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,472,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Xencor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,389,000. 93.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:XNCR traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $28.90. The company had a trading volume of 46,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 623,566. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.21. Xencor Inc has a one year low of $19.35 and a one year high of $46.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 63.93 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 8.39, a current ratio of 8.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.05. Xencor had a return on equity of 4.23% and a net margin of 17.15%. The firm had revenue of $3.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.73 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Xencor Inc will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Xencor in a research report on Monday, February 17th. BidaskClub cut Xencor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Xencor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine upgraded Xencor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Xencor in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.33.

In other Xencor news, major shareholder John S. Stafford III sold 60,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.68, for a total value of $2,232,931.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Ronin Capital, Llc sold 26,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.23, for a total value of $756,564.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 146,538 shares of company stock worth $5,097,344 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.33% of the company’s stock.

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and other protein therapeutics to treat severe and life threatening diseases with unmet medical needs. It develops its antibody product candidates to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

