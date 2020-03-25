Raymond James & Associates Purchases 68,054 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN) by 165.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,197 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,054 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.75% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 286,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,475,000 after acquiring an additional 5,359 shares in the last quarter. FCA Corp TX bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $3,566,000. SFE Investment Counsel increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 135,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,542,000 after buying an additional 12,820 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 117,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,056,000 after buying an additional 27,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 103,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,717,000 after buying an additional 6,390 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA BSJN traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $21.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 254,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,349. Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $19.98 and a 12 month high of $26.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.76.

