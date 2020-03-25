Raymond James & Associates Purchases 818 Shares of Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK)

Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,994 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.07% of Deckers Outdoor worth $3,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DECK. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,274,006 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $383,989,000 after purchasing an additional 112,955 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 494,144 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $83,440,000 after purchasing an additional 106,597 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 470,978 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $79,527,000 after purchasing an additional 9,364 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 253,985 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $42,888,000 after purchasing an additional 9,721 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 315.6% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 231,121 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $34,057,000 after purchasing an additional 175,513 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

In other Deckers Outdoor news, COO David E. Lafitte sold 782 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.28, for a total transaction of $151,144.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,809,030.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David Powers sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $425,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,553,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DECK traded down $4.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $129.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 676,776. Deckers Outdoor Corp has a 1 year low of $78.70 and a 1 year high of $203.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $167.42 and a 200-day moving average of $162.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 12.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The textile maker reported $7.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.55 by $0.59. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 27.93%. The company had revenue of $938.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $900.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor Corp will post 9.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Cfra boosted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $205.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.60.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and footwear under the Sanuk brand name.

Further Reading: Roth IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DECK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK).

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.