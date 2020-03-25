Raymond James & Associates Reduces Stock Holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Raymond James & Associates reduced its stake in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 71.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,640 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 143,479 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Hologic were worth $3,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HOLX. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 21,952 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hologic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $761,000. Utah Retirement Systems raised its position in shares of Hologic by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 50,759 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,650,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its position in shares of Hologic by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 241,560 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,612,000 after buying an additional 8,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Hologic by 68.9% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,228,408 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $64,135,000 after buying an additional 500,943 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HOLX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Hologic from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Hologic from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of Hologic in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Hologic from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hologic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.53.

HOLX traded up $0.94 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.38. 386,733 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,560,268. Hologic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.49 and a twelve month high of $55.25. The company has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.07, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.56.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.61. Hologic had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 30.47%. The business had revenue of $850.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $849.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Karleen Marie Oberton sold 16,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total transaction of $845,682.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel John M. Griffin sold 19,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.86, for a total transaction of $1,037,324.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hologic, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, Medical Aesthetics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

