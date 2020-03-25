Raymond James & Associates Reduces Stock Position in Spdr Msci Acwi Imi Etf Us (NYSEARCA:ACIM)

Raymond James & Associates reduced its holdings in shares of Spdr Msci Acwi Imi Etf Us (NYSEARCA:ACIM) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,529 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 3.44% of Spdr Msci Acwi Imi Etf Us worth $3,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Peak Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in Spdr Msci Acwi Imi Etf Us by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. now owns 345,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares in the last quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Spdr Msci Acwi Imi Etf Us by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Spdr Msci Acwi Imi Etf Us in the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Spdr Msci Acwi Imi Etf Us in the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Spdr Msci Acwi Imi Etf Us in the 4th quarter worth approximately $139,000.

NYSEARCA ACIM traded down $0.61 on Wednesday, hitting $31.71. The stock had a trading volume of 66,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,664. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.54 and a 200-day moving average of $56.68. Spdr Msci Acwi Imi Etf Us has a 52-week low of $66.46 and a 52-week high of $81.70.

