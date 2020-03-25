Raymond James & Associates Sells 101,430 Shares of Slack (NYSE:WORK)

Raymond James & Associates reduced its position in shares of Slack (NYSE:WORK) by 45.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 122,932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101,430 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Slack were worth $2,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WORK. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Slack during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Slack in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Slack in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Slack in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Slack in the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.74, for a total transaction of $54,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,227,237.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Tamar Yehoshua sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.75, for a total transaction of $1,387,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 203,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,637,939.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,146,786 shares of company stock valued at $24,537,486 over the last three months.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on WORK shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Slack in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Slack in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Slack from $31.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Slack from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their price target on shares of Slack from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Slack currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.95.

WORK stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.88. 14,636,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,671,783. Slack has a one year low of $15.10 and a one year high of $42.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.45 billion and a PE ratio of -16.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.26.

Slack (NYSE:WORK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. Slack had a negative net margin of 90.58% and a negative return on equity of 138.05%. The business had revenue of $181.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.24 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Slack will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

About Slack

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

