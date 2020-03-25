Raymond James & Associates Sells 166,091 Shares of Hope Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HOPE)

Raymond James & Associates reduced its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HOPE) by 45.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 199,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 166,091 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.16% of Hope Bancorp worth $2,971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Hope Bancorp by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,888 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Hope Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $2,302,000. Chicago Equity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Hope Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $279,000. Foundry Partners LLC grew its holdings in Hope Bancorp by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 42,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 8,637 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Hope Bancorp by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,469,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,416,000 after acquiring an additional 34,809 shares during the period. 88.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hope Bancorp stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $7.94. 100,260 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,336,013. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.85. Hope Bancorp Inc has a twelve month low of $7.06 and a twelve month high of $15.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $904.84 million, a PE ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.52.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $126.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.50 million. Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 23.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Hope Bancorp Inc will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

HOPE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Hope Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. TheStreet downgraded Hope Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hope Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th.

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

