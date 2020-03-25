Raymond James & Associates Sells 1,916 Shares of Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK)

Raymond James & Associates trimmed its position in Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,444 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,916 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Oshkosh were worth $2,976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its holdings in Oshkosh by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 12,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Oshkosh by 70.6% during the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC raised its holdings in Oshkosh by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 6,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in Oshkosh by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 35,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,384,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP James C. Freeders sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.28, for a total value of $315,980.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,059.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Sagehorn sold 22,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.65, for a total value of $2,019,003.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 183,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,273,746.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 167,864 shares of company stock worth $15,421,607. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OSK traded up $3.89 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.89. 112,628 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 959,881. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $73.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.54, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Oshkosh Corp has a fifty-two week low of $46.72 and a fifty-two week high of $95.62.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 6.60%. Oshkosh’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Oshkosh Corp will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.44%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on OSK. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Oshkosh from $91.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded Oshkosh from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Oshkosh from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Oshkosh from $103.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Oshkosh from $87.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.92.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

