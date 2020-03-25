Raymond James & Associates Sells 19,773 Shares of Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD)

Raymond James & Associates lowered its position in shares of Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD) by 63.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,185 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 19,773 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Trade Desk were worth $2,906,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems raised its position in shares of Trade Desk by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 7,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,949,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Trade Desk by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 45,386 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,790,000 after acquiring an additional 9,113 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Trade Desk by 43.7% in the 4th quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 3,088 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $802,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Trade Desk by 254.8% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 110 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

In other Trade Desk news, CMO Susan Vobejda sold 1,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.52, for a total value of $326,764.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 31,785 shares in the company, valued at $8,375,983.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO David Randall Pickles sold 77,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.39, for a total transaction of $21,319,554.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 71,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,584,311.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 142,844 shares of company stock worth $39,426,585 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 17.44% of the company’s stock.

TTD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co raised Trade Desk from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $310.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Trade Desk from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price objective on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Nomura boosted their price objective on Trade Desk from $175.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Trade Desk from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $257.56.

Shares of NASDAQ TTD traded up $3.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $197.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 189,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,643,070. Trade Desk Inc has a 12-month low of $136.00 and a 12-month high of $323.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $256.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $240.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.53, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The technology company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.64. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 20.40% and a net margin of 16.39%. The firm had revenue of $215.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Trade Desk Inc will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The Trade Desk, Inc, a technology company, provides a self-service omnichannel software platform that enables clients to purchase and manage data-driven digital advertising campaigns in the United States and internationally. The company's platform allows clients to manage integrated advertising campaigns in various advertising channels and formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on a multitude of devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV (CTV).

