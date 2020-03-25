Raymond James & Associates Sells 2,258,424 Shares of Umpqua Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

Raymond James & Associates lessened its stake in Umpqua Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ) by 93.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 156,193 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,258,424 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.07% of Umpqua worth $2,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Umpqua by 1,322.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,618,499 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504,734 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Umpqua during the 4th quarter valued at $7,398,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Umpqua by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,860,024 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,616,000 after acquiring an additional 411,644 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Umpqua by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,277,478 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,612,000 after acquiring an additional 205,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Umpqua by 887.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 171,382 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,821,000 after acquiring an additional 154,029 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Umpqua alerts:

In other news, CFO Ron L. Farnsworth sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total transaction of $177,765.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 198,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,356,338.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,951 shares of company stock valued at $202,202. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

UMPQ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens upgraded shares of Umpqua from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. BidaskClub cut shares of Umpqua from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Umpqua from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.60.

NASDAQ UMPQ traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $10.56. The company had a trading volume of 2,451,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,122,884. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.01. Umpqua Holdings Corp has a 1-year low of $9.05 and a 1-year high of $18.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.00 and its 200-day moving average is $16.39.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. Umpqua had a net margin of 24.07% and a return on equity of 8.36%. The company had revenue of $310.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Umpqua Holdings Corp will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.95%. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio is 52.50%.

Umpqua Profile

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Read More: Diversification in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Umpqua Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Umpqua and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.