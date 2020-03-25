Raymond James & Associates Sells 28,571 Shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI)

Raymond James & Associates lessened its stake in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 228,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 28,571 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.43% of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust worth $2,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust during the third quarter worth about $152,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 13,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 2,081 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $186,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $252,000. 14.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:IQI traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $11.13. 256,204 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 155,466. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.56. Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust has a 12 month low of $9.00 and a 12 month high of $13.10.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.0487 dividend. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th.

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

