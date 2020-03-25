Raymond James & Associates Sells 38,195 Shares of MSG Networks Inc (NYSE:MSGN)

Raymond James & Associates reduced its position in MSG Networks Inc (NYSE:MSGN) by 17.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 176,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,195 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.24% of MSG Networks worth $3,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of MSG Networks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,169,000. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of MSG Networks by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,147,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,369,000 after purchasing an additional 625,910 shares during the last quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of MSG Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,544,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of MSG Networks by 109.3% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 12,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 152,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of MSG Networks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,453,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

MSGN traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.01. 96,611 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,064,726. MSG Networks Inc has a 1 year low of $10.32 and a 1 year high of $23.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $669.64 million, a P/E ratio of 4.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.88.

MSG Networks (NYSE:MSGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.06). MSG Networks had a negative return on equity of 32.08% and a net margin of 25.06%. The business had revenue of $187.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that MSG Networks Inc will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MSGN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MSG Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Guggenheim lowered shares of MSG Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of MSG Networks in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of MSG Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.06.

In other news, CEO Andrea Greenberg sold 51,667 shares of MSG Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total transaction of $832,355.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 26.55% of the company’s stock.

MSG Networks Inc engages in the sports production, and content development and distribution businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates MSG Network and MSG+, which are regional sports and entertainment networks. It also operates MSG GO that provides live streaming and video on demand, as well as a Website and social media platforms for its brands.

