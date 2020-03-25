Raymond James & Associates Sells 38,891 Shares of AquaVenture Holdings Ltd (NYSE:WAAS)

Raymond James & Associates lowered its position in shares of AquaVenture Holdings Ltd (NYSE:WAAS) by 26.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,279 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,891 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.34% of AquaVenture worth $2,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of AquaVenture by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the period. Empire Life Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AquaVenture by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 158,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of AquaVenture by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 36,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AquaVenture by 138.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,208 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of AquaVenture in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. 48.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WAAS stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.49. 127,316 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 608,302. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 3.41. AquaVenture Holdings Ltd has a 52 week low of $16.08 and a 52 week high of $27.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $853.59 million, a PE ratio of -38.35 and a beta of 0.88.

AquaVenture (NYSE:WAAS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.05). AquaVenture had a negative net margin of 9.87% and a negative return on equity of 4.61%. The business had revenue of $52.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.25) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that AquaVenture Holdings Ltd will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on WAAS. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of AquaVenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AquaVenture from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of AquaVenture from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $27.10 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Roth Capital cut shares of AquaVenture from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.10 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut shares of AquaVenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.08.

AquaVenture Holdings Limited provides water-as-a-service solutions in North America, the Caribbean, and South America. The company operates in two segments, Seven Seas Water and Quench. It offers desalination, wastewater treatment, and water reuse solutions to governmental, municipal, industrial, property developer, and hospitality customers; and point-of-use (POU) filtered water systems and related services to approximately 50,000 institutional and commercial customers.

