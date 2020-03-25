Raymond James & Associates Sells 7,539 Shares of Silicon Motion Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:SIMO)

Raymond James & Associates cut its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:SIMO) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 63,513 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after selling 7,539 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.18% of Silicon Motion Technology worth $3,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SIMO. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Silicon Motion Technology during the 4th quarter worth $44,387,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 5,981.9% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 525,784 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $18,586,000 after buying an additional 517,139 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Silicon Motion Technology during the 4th quarter worth $26,504,000. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd now owns 249,897 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $12,672,000 after buying an additional 7,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 206,465 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $10,468,000 after buying an additional 63,275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Silicon Motion Technology stock traded up $0.32 on Wednesday, hitting $34.38. 42,492 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 462,664. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 18.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.44. Silicon Motion Technology Corp. has a one year low of $26.72 and a one year high of $53.04.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $153.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.73 million. Silicon Motion Technology had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. Research analysts expect that Silicon Motion Technology Corp. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th. Silicon Motion Technology’s payout ratio is 76.37%.

Several research firms have issued reports on SIMO. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a report on Monday, March 16th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Silicon Motion Technology from $54.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. TheStreet raised Silicon Motion Technology from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Silicon Motion Technology from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price objective on Silicon Motion Technology from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.91.

About Silicon Motion Technology

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets semiconductor solutions for the mobile and enterprise storage, and mobile communications markets worldwide. It offers embedded storage and expandable storage products, including NAND flash controllers, such as embedded multimediacard (eMMC), universal flash storage, client solid-state drive (SSD), secure digital card, flash memory card controller, and universal serial bus flash drive controller products.

