Raymond James & Associates Sells 84,714 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF)

Raymond James & Associates lowered its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF) by 78.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,020 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 84,714 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $2,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IFF. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 49,054 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,942 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 3rd quarter valued at about $219,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,501,856 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $555,581,000 after purchasing an additional 160,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 89,664 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,001,000 after purchasing an additional 4,558 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on IFF shares. Societe Generale lowered shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $133.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $135.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. International Flavors & Fragrances currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.64.

NYSE:IFF traded up $3.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $104.57. 2,269,359 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,952,633. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.21 and a beta of 0.84. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc has a 52-week low of $92.14 and a 52-week high of $152.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $123.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.51.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 10.78%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 25th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.62%.

In other International Flavors & Fragrances news, major shareholder Winder Investment Pte Ltd acquired 86,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $103.56 per share, with a total value of $8,938,574.28. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicolas Mirzayantz sold 831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.50, for a total transaction of $112,600.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,878 shares in the company, valued at $4,048,469. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 1,646,875 shares of company stock worth $198,069,535 and have sold 2,518 shares worth $310,953. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. It operates through three segments: Taste, Scent, and Frutarom. The Taste segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

