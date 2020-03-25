Raymond James & Associates Trims Position in Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

Raymond James & Associates lessened its stake in Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYK) by 57.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 140,262 shares of the company’s stock after selling 189,814 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Liberty Global were worth $3,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LBTYK. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in Liberty Global by 130.6% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new position in Liberty Global during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Liberty Global by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new position in Liberty Global during the 4th quarter worth about $267,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in Liberty Global during the 4th quarter worth about $284,000. 55.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LBTYK stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.94. The company had a trading volume of 626,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,784,139. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.52. The company has a market cap of $9.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. Liberty Global PLC has a twelve month low of $14.63 and a twelve month high of $27.84.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Liberty Global from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Pivotal Research lowered their price target on shares of Liberty Global from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Liberty Global in a report on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock.

Liberty Global Profile

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. It offers video services, including digital video programming and audio services starting with a basic video service, video-on-demand, electronic programming guide, various premium channel packages, digital video recorders, various mobile applications, and set-top boxes.

