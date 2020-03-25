Raymond James Cuts MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) Price Target to C$2.50

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Raymond James from C$3.50 to C$2.50 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 65.56% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on MEG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on MEG Energy from C$7.50 to C$6.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of MEG Energy from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of MEG Energy from C$7.50 to C$2.50 in a report on Monday, March 16th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of MEG Energy from C$8.50 to C$5.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from C$7.50 to C$3.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$6.98.

Shares of MEG stock traded up C$0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$1.51. The company had a trading volume of 5,644,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,534,953. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.35, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$5.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$5.95. The stock has a market cap of $418.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.19. MEG Energy has a 52-week low of C$1.23 and a 52-week high of C$8.07.

About MEG Energy

MEG Energy Corp., an oil sands company, focuses on sustainable in situ development and production in the southern Athabasca oil sands region of Alberta. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 900 square miles of oil sands leases in the southern Athabasca oil sands region of northern Alberta.

