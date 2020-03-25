Raymond James Cuts Northland Power (TSE:NPI) Price Target to C$30.00

Northland Power (TSE:NPI) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Raymond James from C$34.00 to C$30.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the solar energy provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 12.36% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Northland Power from C$33.00 to C$30.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Northland Power from C$28.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Northland Power from C$31.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. CIBC lowered their price objective on Northland Power from C$33.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Northland Power from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$31.92.

NPI stock traded up C$3.83 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$26.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 894,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 982,407. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 515.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88. Northland Power has a 12 month low of C$20.52 and a 12 month high of C$33.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$29.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$27.50.

Northland Power (TSE:NPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The solar energy provider reported C$0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.41 by C($0.18). The company had revenue of C$438.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$428.00 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Northland Power will post 1.8999998 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Northland Power

Northland Power Inc develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects primarily in Canada and Europe. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydro power, as well as clean burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

