Raymond James Lowers Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) Price Target to C$5.00

Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Raymond James from C$7.50 to C$5.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 74.83% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial cut their price target on Freehold Royalties from C$9.00 to C$6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. TD Securities upgraded Freehold Royalties from a “buy” rating to an “action list buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$14.50 to C$15.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Freehold Royalties from C$11.00 to C$6.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Cormark lowered their price objective on Freehold Royalties from C$10.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on Freehold Royalties from C$11.00 to C$9.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th.

Freehold Royalties stock traded up C$0.29 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$2.86. 896,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 794,654. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$5.71 and its 200 day moving average is C$6.83. Freehold Royalties has a 52 week low of C$2.52 and a 52 week high of C$9.88. The company has a market capitalization of $304.72 million and a P/E ratio of 71.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.68.

Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$36.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$34.10 million. Equities analysts expect that Freehold Royalties will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, and potash properties in Western Canada. It holds approximately 6.2 million gross acres of land from northeastern British Columbia to southern Ontario. It has interests in approximately 43,000 wells and receives royalty from 300 industry operators.

