Raymond James Lowers Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) Price Target to C$13.00

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Raymond James from C$18.00 to C$13.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential downside of 13.39% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on IMO. Tudor Pickering & Holt cut Imperial Oil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Imperial Oil from C$36.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Scotiabank cut their target price on Imperial Oil from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Imperial Oil from C$34.00 to C$29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a C$39.00 target price on shares of Imperial Oil in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Imperial Oil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$30.53.

Shares of Imperial Oil stock traded up C$0.79 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$15.01. 2,239,732 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,787,479. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.50, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.38. Imperial Oil has a 1-year low of C$10.27 and a 1-year high of C$40.59. The company has a market cap of $9.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$26.32 and its 200 day moving average price is C$31.99.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported C$0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.35 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$8.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$8.68 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Imperial Oil will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

About Imperial Oil

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2018, this segment had 404 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

