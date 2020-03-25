Raymond James Lowers Nike (NYSE:NKE) Price Target to $100.00

Nike (NYSE:NKE) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Raymond James from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the footwear maker’s stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 38.26% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on NKE. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $106.00 target price on shares of Nike in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Nike in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Nike from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Nike in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered Nike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.96.

Nike stock opened at $72.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.29, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.84. Nike has a 1-year low of $60.00 and a 1-year high of $105.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $89.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.75.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.56 billion. Nike had a return on equity of 50.03% and a net margin of 11.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nike will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 16,500 shares of Nike stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.54, for a total value of $1,675,410.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Peter B. Henry sold 2,416 shares of Nike stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.14, for a total value of $244,354.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,212.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 271,916 shares of company stock valued at $27,686,864. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NKE. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in Nike in the 3rd quarter worth about $12,628,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. boosted its holdings in Nike by 452.5% in the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 107,077 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $10,057,000 after buying an additional 87,697 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in Nike by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 16,846 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,582,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Nike by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,010 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,222,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headinvest LLC boosted its holdings in Nike by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 7,365 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.40% of the company’s stock.

About Nike

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

