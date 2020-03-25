Raymond James Lowers Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) Price Target to C$1.00

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Raymond James from C$1.50 to C$1.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 92.31% from the stock’s previous close.

TVE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Laurentian decreased their target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$4.00 to C$3.75 in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Tudor Pickering & Holt reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$1.75 to C$1.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$3.00 to C$2.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$4.00 to C$3.75 in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$2.60.

Shares of TVE stock traded down C$0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$0.52. 1,002,057 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 910,087. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$1.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.88. Tamarack Valley Energy has a 52 week low of C$0.39 and a 52 week high of C$3.09. The company has a market capitalization of $109.17 million and a PE ratio of -3.35.

About Tamarack Valley Energy

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

