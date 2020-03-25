Raymond James Trims Keyera (TSE:KEY) Target Price to C$24.00

Keyera (TSE:KEY) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Raymond James from C$32.00 to C$24.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 65.52% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on KEY. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Keyera from C$41.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. Tudor Pickering & Holt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$37.00 price target on shares of Keyera in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Keyera from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Keyera from C$42.00 to C$23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Keyera from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$32.18.

Get Keyera alerts:

TSE KEY traded up C$1.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$14.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,711,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,258,402. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion and a PE ratio of 7.00. Keyera has a fifty-two week low of C$10.04 and a fifty-two week high of C$36.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$28.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$31.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.97, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Keyera (TSE:KEY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.46 by C($0.32). The business had revenue of C$985.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$853.00 million. Equities analysts expect that Keyera will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Keyera

Keyera Corp. engages in the transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids (NGLs) and iso-octane in Canada and the United States. The company's Gathering and Processing business units operates a network of approximately 4,000 kilometers of pipelines and 17 natural gas processing plants located in the natural gas production areas primarily on the western side of the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin.

See Also: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for Keyera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keyera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.