Raymond James Trims Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) Target Price to C$36.00

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) had its price target reduced by Raymond James from C$48.00 to C$36.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 14.25% from the stock’s current price.

PPL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$52.00 price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Friday, December 13th. CSFB set a C$58.00 target price on Pembina Pipeline and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$55.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$58.00 target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$56.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$53.90.

PPL stock traded up C$2.99 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$31.51. 4,210,384 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,026,766. Pembina Pipeline has a 12 month low of C$15.27 and a 12 month high of C$53.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$43.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$46.96. The company has a market capitalization of $12.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.42, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.54 by C($0.33). The company had revenue of C$1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.81 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pembina Pipeline will post 2.7600001 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Paul John Murphy sold 15,000 shares of Pembina Pipeline stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$50.15, for a total value of C$752,293.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,958 shares in the company, valued at C$649,881.28. Also, Senior Officer Claudia D’orazio sold 69,535 shares of Pembina Pipeline stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$50.00, for a total value of C$3,476,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$268,450. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 109,535 shares of company stock worth $4,641,894.

About Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry in North America. It operates through three divisions: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines division operates conventional, transmission, and oil sands and heavy oil pipeline assets with a total capacity of 3 million barrels of oil serving markets and basins across North America through conventional, transmission, and oil sand pipelines assets.

