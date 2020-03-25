Raymond James Trims SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) Target Price to $120.00

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Raymond James from $165.00 to $120.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 48.04% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barrington Research raised their price target on SYNNEX from $118.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on SYNNEX from $175.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on SYNNEX from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $153.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, ValuEngine cut SYNNEX from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.00.

SNX stock opened at $81.06 on Wednesday. SYNNEX has a fifty-two week low of $52.06 and a fifty-two week high of $153.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $119.47 and a 200-day moving average of $121.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.05.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The business services provider reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.18. SYNNEX had a return on equity of 18.84% and a net margin of 2.11%. The business had revenue of $5.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that SYNNEX will post 13.97 EPS for the current year.

In other SYNNEX news, Director Andrea M. Zulberti sold 500 shares of SYNNEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.71, for a total value of $64,855.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,720,603.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter Larocque sold 17,330 shares of SYNNEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.89, for a total value of $2,614,923.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,363 shares in the company, valued at $2,770,793.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,452 shares of company stock worth $5,549,579 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SYNNEX during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of SYNNEX by 187.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 227 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of SYNNEX by 375.0% during the fourth quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 380 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of SYNNEX by 290.7% during the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 336 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its position in shares of SYNNEX by 562.2% during the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 245 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.60% of the company’s stock.

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, Europe and Africa. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals; information technology systems, including data center servers and storage solutions; system components; software; networking, communications, and security equipment; consumer electronics; and complementary products.

