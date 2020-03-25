Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) Shares Sold by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) by 16.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,313 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 8,803 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon were worth $9,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Raytheon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Sculptor Capital LP raised its position in Raytheon by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 1,340,489 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $294,559,000 after purchasing an additional 114,504 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Raytheon by 3,213.9% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 189,258 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $42,485,000 after purchasing an additional 183,547 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Raytheon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $409,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Raytheon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $681,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon stock opened at $133.57 on Wednesday. Raytheon has a twelve month low of $103.00 and a twelve month high of $233.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $190.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $207.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.93.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The aerospace company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.05. Raytheon had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 11.46%. The business had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Raytheon will post 12.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RTN. Wolfe Research lowered Raytheon from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Alembic Global Advisors lowered Raytheon from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $244.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Raytheon from $235.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group boosted their target price on Raytheon from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Raytheon from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $229.60.

In related news, VP Randa G. Newsome sold 6,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.12, for a total transaction of $1,525,360.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,396 shares in the company, valued at $3,898,791.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael J. Wood sold 3,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.12, for a total transaction of $720,545.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,101,372.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,921 shares of company stock worth $2,686,707 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for the defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

