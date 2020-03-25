Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) Shares Sold by Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC lowered its stake in Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,276 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,793 shares during the quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Raytheon were worth $4,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in Raytheon in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in Raytheon in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. ICW Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Raytheon in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. purchased a new position in Raytheon in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Michael J. Wood sold 3,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.12, for a total value of $720,545.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,101,372.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Randa G. Newsome sold 6,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.12, for a total value of $1,525,360.72. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,396 shares in the company, valued at $3,898,791.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,921 shares of company stock worth $2,686,707. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RTN traded up $12.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $145.61. The company had a trading volume of 2,115,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,827,745. The stock has a market cap of $32.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.93. Raytheon has a 12 month low of $103.00 and a 12 month high of $233.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $190.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $207.02.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The aerospace company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8 billion. Raytheon had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 11.46%. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.93 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Raytheon will post 12.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Raytheon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Citigroup downgraded Raytheon from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Raytheon from $235.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group increased their price target on Raytheon from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Raytheon from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.60.

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for the defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

