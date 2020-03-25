Real Estate Credit Investments Ltd (LON:RECI) Insider Buys £11,100 in Stock

Real Estate Credit Investments Ltd (LON:RECI) insider John Edward Hallam purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 111 ($1.46) per share, for a total transaction of £11,100 ($14,601.42).

John Edward Hallam also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Real Estate Credit Investments alerts:

On Tuesday, March 10th, John Edward Hallam purchased 10,000 shares of Real Estate Credit Investments stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 164 ($2.16) per share, for a total transaction of £16,400 ($21,573.27).

LON:RECI traded up GBX 8 ($0.11) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 116 ($1.53). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 451,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,582. Real Estate Credit Investments Ltd has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1.67 ($0.02) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 176 ($2.32). The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 158.18 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 164.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.50, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $252.27 million and a P/E ratio of 8.79.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be given a GBX 3 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a yield of 1.75%. Real Estate Credit Investments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.91%.

Real Estate Credit Investments Company Profile

Real Estate Credit Investments Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Cheyne Capital Management (UK) LLP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily makes its investments in asset backed securities. The fund considers coupon or cash flows on the tranche relative to the underlying credit to make its investments.

See Also: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for Real Estate Credit Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Real Estate Credit Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.