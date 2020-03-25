Reality Shares DIVCON Dividend Guard ETF to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 (BATS:GARD)

Reality Shares DIVCON Dividend Guard ETF (BATS:GARD) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be given a dividend of 0.0331 per share on Friday, March 27th. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 24th.

Shares of BATS:GARD traded up $2.95 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,095 shares. Reality Shares DIVCON Dividend Guard ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.88 and a fifty-two week high of $26.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.74.

