Reality Shares DIVCON Leaders Dividend ETF (BATS:LEAD) Announces $0.08 Quarterly Dividend

Reality Shares DIVCON Leaders Dividend ETF (BATS:LEAD) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be given a dividend of 0.0795 per share on Friday, March 27th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 24th.

Shares of BATS LEAD traded up $3.77 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.13. 2,772 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.38. Reality Shares DIVCON Leaders Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $27.00 and a twelve month high of $34.32.

Featured Story: Systematic Risk

Receive News & Ratings for Reality Shares DIVCON Leaders Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reality Shares DIVCON Leaders Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.