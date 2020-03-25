Reality Shares Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (NASDAQ:BLCN) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.04

Reality Shares Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (NASDAQ:BLCN) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be given a dividend of 0.042 per share on Friday, March 27th. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 24th.

Shares of BLCN stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $20.89. The company had a trading volume of 1,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,498. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.56. Reality Shares Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF has a one year low of $17.69 and a one year high of $27.39.

