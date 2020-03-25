Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Exxon Mobil (NYSE: XOM):

3/20/2020 – Exxon Mobil had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $63.00 to $44.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/16/2020 – Exxon Mobil was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $40.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $55.00.

3/16/2020 – Exxon Mobil had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a $38.00 price target on the stock.

3/16/2020 – Exxon Mobil had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $73.00 to $46.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/16/2020 – Exxon Mobil had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $73.00 to $44.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/12/2020 – Exxon Mobil had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CSFB. They now have a $48.00 price target on the stock.

3/12/2020 – Exxon Mobil had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a $48.00 price target on the stock.

3/12/2020 – Exxon Mobil had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc. They now have a $48.00 price target on the stock.

3/11/2020 – Exxon Mobil had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $64.00 to $50.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/10/2020 – Exxon Mobil was downgraded by analysts at Cfra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a price target on the stock, down previously from .

3/6/2020 – Exxon Mobil had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a $49.00 price target on the stock.

3/6/2020 – Exxon Mobil had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $68.00 to $52.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/6/2020 – Exxon Mobil had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $79.00 to $60.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/6/2020 – Exxon Mobil had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc from $58.00 to $54.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

3/6/2020 – Exxon Mobil had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $71.00 to $63.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/6/2020 – Exxon Mobil had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Corp from $99.00 to $98.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/4/2020 – Exxon Mobil had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $72.00 to $64.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/2/2020 – Exxon Mobil had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $79.00 to $73.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/28/2020 – Exxon Mobil had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Corp from $100.00 to $99.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/26/2020 – Exxon Mobil had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $65.00 price target on the stock.

2/24/2020 – Exxon Mobil had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc from $65.00 to $58.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

2/12/2020 – Exxon Mobil had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc. They now have a $70.00 price target on the stock.

2/11/2020 – Exxon Mobil was downgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc to a “sell” rating.

2/10/2020 – Exxon Mobil had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Bank of America Corp. They now have a $100.00 price target on the stock.

2/4/2020 – Exxon Mobil was downgraded by analysts at DZ Bank AG from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a price target on the stock.

2/3/2020 – Exxon Mobil was downgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $59.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $72.00.

2/3/2020 – Exxon Mobil had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $70.00 to $65.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/3/2020 – Exxon Mobil was given a new $63.00 price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/3/2020 – Exxon Mobil had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a $72.00 price target on the stock.

2/3/2020 – Exxon Mobil had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc from $75.00 to $70.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

1/31/2020 – Exxon Mobil had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a $72.00 price target on the stock.

1/31/2020 – Exxon Mobil had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cowen Inc.

1/31/2020 – Exxon Mobil had its price target lowered by analysts at Cfra from $73.00 to $69.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/30/2020 – Exxon Mobil had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a $67.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of XOM stock opened at $35.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $138.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55, a PEG ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.80 and a 200-day moving average of $64.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $30.11 and a 1-year high of $83.49.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.89. The company had revenue of $67.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.58 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 5.11% and a net margin of 5.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.82%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 154.67%.

In other Exxon Mobil news, CEO Darren W. Woods bought 2,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $60.53 per share, with a total value of $172,994.74. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 818,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,515,476.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William C. Weldon bought 4,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $48.09 per share, with a total value of $201,016.20. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,488,241.23. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 41,629 shares of company stock valued at $1,666,295. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 3,778 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 12,496 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $872,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Vista Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 3,216 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,704 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 2,939 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. 55.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

