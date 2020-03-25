Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for OptiNose (OPTN)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for OptiNose (NASDAQ: OPTN):

3/19/2020 – OptiNose was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “OptiNose Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose and throat or ENT and allergy specialists. The company’s lead product consists of XHANCE nasal polyps, XHANCE Chronic sinusitis, OPN-300, OPN- 021 and AVP-825 which are in clinical stage. OptiNose Inc. is headquartered in Pennsylvania, USA. “

3/11/2020 – OptiNose was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “OptiNose Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose and throat or ENT and allergy specialists. The company’s lead product consists of XHANCE nasal polyps, XHANCE Chronic sinusitis, OPN-300, OPN- 021 and AVP-825 which are in clinical stage. OptiNose Inc. is headquartered in Pennsylvania, USA. “

3/5/2020 – OptiNose had its price target lowered by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $27.00 to $21.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/4/2020 – OptiNose was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

2/26/2020 – OptiNose was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/21/2020 – OptiNose was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

2/7/2020 – OptiNose was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

2/7/2020 – OptiNose had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. They now have a $24.00 price target on the stock.

1/29/2020 – OptiNose was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “OptiNose Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose and throat or ENT and allergy specialists. The company’s lead product consists of XHANCE nasal polyps, XHANCE Chronic sinusitis, OPN-300, OPN- 021 and AVP-825 which are in clinical stage. OptiNose Inc. is headquartered in Pennsylvania, USA. “

Shares of OPTN opened at $3.86 on Wednesday. OptiNose Inc has a 52-week low of $3.28 and a 52-week high of $11.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a current ratio of 4.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.83. The firm has a market cap of $168.48 million, a PE ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 1.03.

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.04. OptiNose had a negative return on equity of 164.92% and a negative net margin of 317.79%. The company had revenue of $11.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.45 million. Research analysts predict that OptiNose Inc will post -2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Joseph C. Scodari bought 8,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.70 per share, with a total value of $49,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,471. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 44.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of OptiNose by 106.1% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,250,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,531,000 after purchasing an additional 643,700 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of OptiNose by 62.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 135,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 52,490 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of OptiNose by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 385,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,553,000 after purchasing an additional 82,651 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of OptiNose during the fourth quarter worth approximately $535,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of OptiNose by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 117,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 3,818 shares during the period. 71.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OptiNose, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, and throat; and allergy specialists in the United States. The company offers XHANCE, a therapeutic product utilizing its proprietary optinose exhalation delivery system that delivers a topically-acting and anti-inflammatory corticosteroid for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis with and without nasal polyps.

