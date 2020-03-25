Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for AMC Entertainment (AMC)

AMC Entertainment (NYSE: AMC) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

3/24/2020 – AMC Entertainment was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $4.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $12.00.

3/23/2020 – AMC Entertainment was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc., operates as a theatrical exhibition company primarily in the United States and internationally. It owned or interests in theatres and screens. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. is based in Leawood, Kansas. “

3/20/2020 – AMC Entertainment was downgraded by analysts at Wedbush from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $3.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $12.00.

3/19/2020 – AMC Entertainment had its price target lowered by analysts at Imperial Capital from $20.00 to $7.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/18/2020 – AMC Entertainment was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/18/2020 – AMC Entertainment was downgraded by analysts at B. Riley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $3.50 price target on the stock.

3/18/2020 – AMC Entertainment was downgraded by analysts at Barrington Research from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

3/16/2020 – AMC Entertainment was downgraded by analysts at Benchmark Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/10/2020 – AMC Entertainment had its price target lowered by analysts at Barrington Research from $12.00 to $7.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/6/2020 – AMC Entertainment was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $5.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc., operates as a theatrical exhibition company primarily in the United States and internationally. It owned or interests in theatres and screens. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. is based in Leawood, Kansas. “

2/28/2020 – AMC Entertainment had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barrington Research. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock.

2/25/2020 – AMC Entertainment had its price target lowered by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $17.00 to $15.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/28/2020 – AMC Entertainment had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barrington Research.

AMC Entertainment stock opened at $3.56 on Wednesday. AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $1.95 and a 12-month high of $17.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.97. The stock has a market cap of $328.36 million, a PE ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 0.62.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.27. AMC Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 6.69% and a negative net margin of 2.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc will post -2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 6th. AMC Entertainment’s payout ratio is -11.11%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at about $162,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment in the third quarter worth approximately $750,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth approximately $279,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 125,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,000 after acquiring an additional 35,800 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 7.3% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 43,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 2,957 shares during the period. 46.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, involved in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, operated, or had interests in 637 theatres with a total of 8,114 screens in the United States; and 369 theatres and 2,977 screens in European markets.

