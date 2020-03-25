Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Healthequity (HQY)

Healthequity (NASDAQ: HQY) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/18/2020 – Healthequity had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $88.00 to $57.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/17/2020 – Healthequity had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $86.00 to $65.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/17/2020 – Healthequity had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a $80.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $90.00.

3/17/2020 – Healthequity had its price target lowered by analysts at Barrington Research from $86.00 to $65.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/17/2020 – Healthequity had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $74.00 to $47.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/17/2020 – Healthequity had its price target lowered by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $87.00 to $55.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/4/2020 – Healthequity was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/27/2020 – Healthequity was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/21/2020 – Healthequity was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

2/21/2020 – Healthequity was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating.

2/20/2020 – Healthequity had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $74.00 to $88.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/19/2020 – Healthequity had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $80.00 to $87.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/19/2020 – Healthequity had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $80.00 to $86.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/19/2020 – Healthequity had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barrington Research. They now have a $86.00 price target on the stock.

2/7/2020 – Healthequity was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/4/2020 – Healthequity was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $71.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “HealthEquity saw a solid third quarter of fiscal 2020. Additionally, the company raised its fiscal 2020 guidance. Strong growth in Service and Custodial segments buoys optimism. Solid growth in HSAs and custodial assets bolstered the company’s top-line performance. Currently, HealthEquity is the third-largest HSA custodian by market share. In addition to HSA, the company offers health reimbursement arrangement and health flexible spending account to regional employers. The stock outperformed the industry in a year. However, a significant drop in operating and gross margin raises concern. In fact, operating income plunged in the quarter. The company also faces stiff competition in the Medical Services market. HealthEquity is required to comply with the strict treasury regulations formulated by the Internal Revenue Service.”

2/1/2020 – Healthequity was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/31/2020 – Healthequity was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

Shares of HQY stock opened at $49.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Healthequity Inc has a fifty-two week low of $34.40 and a fifty-two week high of $88.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $65.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.45.

Healthequity (NASDAQ:HQY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $201.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.95 million. Healthequity had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 10.54%. Healthequity’s revenue was up 165.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Healthequity Inc will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Darcy G. Mott sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.93, for a total transaction of $291,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,319,246.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Ashley Dreier sold 26,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.02, for a total transaction of $1,917,042.86. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 53,737 shares in the company, valued at $3,816,401.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,413 shares of company stock worth $2,649,496. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HQY. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Healthequity by 47.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Healthequity in the third quarter valued at $5,421,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Healthequity by 44.8% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 696,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,803,000 after acquiring an additional 215,455 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in Healthequity by 27.7% in the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Healthequity by 18.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,189,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,100,000 after acquiring an additional 344,173 shares in the last quarter. 99.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HealthEquity, Inc provides various solutions for managing health care accounts, health reimbursement arrangements, and flexible spending accounts for health plans, insurance companies, and third-party administrators in the United States. The company offers healthcare saving and spending platform, a cloud-based platform for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

