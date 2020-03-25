Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Prudential (PRU)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Prudential (LON: PRU) in the last few weeks:

3/23/2020 – Prudential had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG.

3/20/2020 – Prudential had its “sector performer” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a GBX 1,490 ($19.60) price target on the stock.

3/13/2020 – Prudential had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG.

3/12/2020 – Prudential had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from GBX 1,680 ($22.10) to GBX 1,700 ($22.36). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/11/2020 – Prudential had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a GBX 1,560 ($20.52) price target on the stock.

3/9/2020 – Prudential had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a GBX 1,425 ($18.75) price target on the stock.

3/9/2020 – Prudential had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a GBX 1,620 ($21.31) price target on the stock.

2/26/2020 – Prudential had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc.

2/26/2020 – Prudential was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG to a “buy” rating. They now have a GBX 1,600 ($21.05) price target on the stock, up previously from GBX 1,500 ($19.73).

2/24/2020 – Prudential had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a GBX 1,490 ($19.60) price target on the stock.

2/14/2020 – Prudential had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,323 ($17.40) to GBX 1,425 ($18.75). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/11/2020 – Prudential had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 1,749 ($23.01) price target on the stock.

2/10/2020 – Prudential had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 1,725 ($22.69) to GBX 1,749 ($23.01). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/3/2020 – Prudential had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

1/31/2020 – Prudential had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a GBX 1,500 ($19.73) price target on the stock.

Shares of PRU opened at GBX 919.20 ($12.09) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,238.29 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,365.85. Prudential plc has a 52 week low of GBX 12.37 ($0.16) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,795 ($23.61). The stock has a market cap of $23.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.44.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.91%. Prudential’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.19%.

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of retail financial products and services, and asset management services in Asia, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Africa. The company offers health and protection, as well as other life insurance products, including participating business; mutual funds; and personal lines property and casualty insurance, group insurance, and institutional fund management services.

