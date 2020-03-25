Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Vectrus (VEC)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Vectrus (NYSE: VEC) recently:

3/24/2020 – Vectrus was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/17/2020 – Vectrus was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/5/2020 – Vectrus had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $55.00 to $60.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/4/2020 – Vectrus was upgraded by analysts at Noble Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating.

3/4/2020 – Vectrus had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Noble Financial. They now have a $62.00 price target on the stock.

3/3/2020 – Vectrus was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

VEC traded up $1.90 on Wednesday, hitting $38.13. The company had a trading volume of 1,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,946. The company has a market cap of $393.76 million, a PE ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 1.67. Vectrus Inc has a 12-month low of $25.63 and a 12-month high of $59.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.98.

Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.02). Vectrus had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 15.23%. The company had revenue of $365.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.49 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Vectrus Inc will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Kevin T. Boyle purchased 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.34 per share, with a total value of $29,505.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 3,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,540.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brooktree Capital Management bought a new position in Vectrus in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Vectrus in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in Vectrus by 2,486.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,417 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Vectrus in the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Vectrus in the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,000. 88.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vectrus, Inc provides facility and logistics, and information technology and network communication services to the U.S. government worldwide. The company offers facility and logistics services, such as airfield management, ammunition management, civil engineering, communications, emergency services, life support activities, public works, security, transportation operations, warehouse management and distribution, and equipment maintenance, repair, and services for U.S.

