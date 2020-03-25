Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Co-Diagnostics (CODX)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ: CODX) recently:

3/23/2020 – Co-Diagnostics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright.

3/20/2020 – Co-Diagnostics had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Maxim Group.

3/11/2020 – Co-Diagnostics was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/4/2020 – Co-Diagnostics was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/3/2020 – Co-Diagnostics was downgraded by analysts at Maxim Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/27/2020 – Co-Diagnostics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $10.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Co-Diagnostics Inc. is a molecular diagnostics company. It develops, manufactures and markets a new, state-of-the-art diagnostics technology. The Company’s technology is utilized for tests which are designed using the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules. It also uses proprietary technology to design specific tests to locate genetic markers for use in industries other than infectious disease and license the use of those tests to specific customers. Co-Diagnostics Inc. is based in UT, United States. “

2/24/2020 – Co-Diagnostics had its price target raised by analysts at HC Wainwright from $2.00 to $4.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/11/2020 – Co-Diagnostics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Co-Diagnostics Inc. is a molecular diagnostics company. It develops, manufactures and markets a new, state-of-the-art diagnostics technology. The Company’s technology is utilized for tests which are designed using the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules. It also uses proprietary technology to design specific tests to locate genetic markers for use in industries other than infectious disease and license the use of those tests to specific customers. Co-Diagnostics Inc. is based in UT, United States. “

NASDAQ:CODX traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.96. The company had a trading volume of 291,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,016,656. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.82. Co-Diagnostics Inc has a 12-month low of $0.69 and a 12-month high of $21.75.

Get Co-Diagnostics Inc alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Co-Diagnostics stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Co-Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:CODX) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 37,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Co-Diagnostics at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Co-Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, intends to manufacture and sell reagents used for diagnostic tests that function via the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules. It also intends to sell diagnostic equipment from other manufacturers as self-contained lab systems. Co-Diagnostics, Inc was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Read More: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Co-Diagnostics Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Co-Diagnostics Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.