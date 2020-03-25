Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Meggitt (MEGGF)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Meggitt (OTCMKTS: MEGGF) recently:

3/20/2020 – Meggitt was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/16/2020 – Meggitt had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

3/10/2020 – Meggitt was downgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/5/2020 – Meggitt was downgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

Shares of MEGGF opened at $3.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.85. Meggitt plc has a 1-year low of $2.56 and a 1-year high of $9.10.

Meggitt PLC designs and manufactures components and sub-systems for aerospace, defense, energy, medical, industrial, test, and automotive markets in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Meggitt Aircraft Braking Systems, Meggitt Control Systems, Meggitt Polymers & Composites, Meggitt Sensing Systems, and Meggitt Equipment Group segments.

