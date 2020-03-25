Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Polypipe Group (PLP)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Polypipe Group (LON: PLP):

3/19/2020 – Polypipe Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from GBX 626 ($8.23) to GBX 576 ($7.58). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/18/2020 – Polypipe Group was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG to a “buy” rating. They now have a GBX 550 ($7.23) price target on the stock, up previously from GBX 435 ($5.72).

3/17/2020 – Polypipe Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

3/17/2020 – Polypipe Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

2/13/2020 – Polypipe Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

2/5/2020 – Polypipe Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

2/5/2020 – Polypipe Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.

PLP stock opened at GBX 410 ($5.39) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $824.09 million and a PE ratio of 16.60. Polypipe Group PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 365 ($4.80) and a 12-month high of GBX 620 ($8.16). The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 536.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 490.22.

Polypipe Group (LON:PLP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 17th. The company reported GBX 29.60 ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of GBX 28.70 ($0.38) by GBX 0.90 ($0.01). On average, research analysts predict that Polypipe Group PLC will post 2649.0001415 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be given a GBX 8.10 ($0.11) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 23rd. This is a boost from Polypipe Group’s previous dividend of $4.00. This represents a yield of 1.67%. Polypipe Group’s dividend payout ratio is 0.49%.

Polypipe Group plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and manufactures plastic piping systems, water management solutions, and climate management solutions in the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. The company offers above and below ground drainage pipes; cable protection, sewer system, surface water drainage, water management, and mining pipes; water and gas distribution pipes; pressure systems; underfloor heating pipes and manifolds, underfloor heating controls, red floor panels, overlay systems, suspended floor systems, clip rail systems, and staple systems; and ventilation systems, including rigid ducts, radial products, decentralized mechanical extract ventilation, intermittent extract fans, mechanical ventilation with heat recovery, and mechanical extract ventilation systems.

