Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Ichor (ICHR)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Ichor (NASDAQ: ICHR) in the last few weeks:

3/19/2020 – Ichor was downgraded by analysts at B. Riley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $16.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $47.00.

3/18/2020 – Ichor was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Ichor Holdings, Ltd. is engaged in the design, engineering and manufacturing of critical fluid delivery subsystems for semiconductor capital equipment. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. is based in Fremont, United States. “

3/18/2020 – Ichor had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $41.00 to $34.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/14/2020 – Ichor was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

2/12/2020 – Ichor was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Ichor Holdings, Ltd. is engaged in the design, engineering and manufacturing of critical fluid delivery subsystems for semiconductor capital equipment. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. is based in Fremont, United States. “

2/6/2020 – Ichor had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $45.00 to $47.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/5/2020 – Ichor was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b” rating.

1/28/2020 – Ichor was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

ICHR stock opened at $17.99 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.86. Ichor Holdings Ltd has a 12-month low of $13.68 and a 12-month high of $39.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $367.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.28 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. Ichor had a net margin of 1.73% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The company had revenue of $189.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. Ichor’s quarterly revenue was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Ichor Holdings Ltd will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Iain Mackenzie sold 11,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.17, for a total transaction of $412,661.34. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,344 shares in the company, valued at $719,016.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total transaction of $32,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 46,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,521,231.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,483 shares of company stock worth $528,796 in the last quarter. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Ichor in the third quarter worth about $272,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Ichor by 64.2% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 25,609 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 10,017 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Ichor by 24.7% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 548,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,253,000 after purchasing an additional 108,670 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Ichor by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 34,295 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Ichor by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 655,066 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,839,000 after purchasing an additional 3,727 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising electroplating and cleaning.

