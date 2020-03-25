Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Visa (V)

Visa (NYSE: V) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

3/23/2020 – Visa had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $188.00 to $172.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/23/2020 – Visa had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $220.00 to $190.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/18/2020 – Visa had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $217.00 price target on the stock.

3/18/2020 – Visa had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from to .

3/16/2020 – Visa had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $240.00 to $188.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/11/2020 – Visa had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $220.00 to $196.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/11/2020 – Visa had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $236.00 to $225.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/12/2020 – Visa had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $215.00 to $220.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/12/2020 – Visa had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $210.00 to $220.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/12/2020 – Visa had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair.

2/10/2020 – Visa had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $215.00 price target on the stock.

2/3/2020 – Visa had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $210.00 to $215.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/3/2020 – Visa had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $232.00 to $229.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/3/2020 – Visa had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush.

2/3/2020 – Visa had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Guggenheim. They now have a $222.00 price target on the stock.

2/2/2020 – Visa had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a $240.00 price target on the stock.

1/31/2020 – Visa had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $213.00 to $230.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/31/2020 – Visa had its price target raised by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $200.00 to $228.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/31/2020 – Visa had its “in-line” rating reaffirmed by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc.. They now have a $230.00 price target on the stock.

1/31/2020 – Visa had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $251.00 price target on the stock.

1/28/2020 – Visa had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $205.00 to $221.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of V stock opened at $154.53 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $187.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $184.77. The company has a market capitalization of $288.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.94. Visa Inc has a twelve month low of $133.93 and a twelve month high of $214.17.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.46. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 43.15% and a net margin of 52.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Visa Inc will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.06%.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.31, for a total transaction of $1,325,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,493,805.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 10,685 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.29, for a total value of $2,225,578.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 282,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,804,016.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,371 shares of company stock valued at $7,814,759 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 1,183 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc grew its position in shares of Visa by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 17,031 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,200,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Gould Asset Management LLC CA grew its position in shares of Visa by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 2,361 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,758 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. 82.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

