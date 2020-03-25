Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Frontier Developments (FDEV)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Frontier Developments (LON: FDEV):

3/23/2020 – Frontier Developments had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

3/10/2020 – Frontier Developments had its price target raised by analysts at Liberum Capital from GBX 1,875 ($24.66) to GBX 2,000 ($26.31). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/10/2020 – Frontier Developments had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

3/10/2020 – Frontier Developments had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

3/3/2020 – Frontier Developments had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

2/24/2020 – Frontier Developments had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

2/14/2020 – Frontier Developments had its price target raised by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,600 ($21.05) to GBX 1,800 ($23.68). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/14/2020 – Frontier Developments had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

2/11/2020 – Frontier Developments had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

2/11/2020 – Frontier Developments had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc.

2/7/2020 – Frontier Developments had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from GBX 1,520 ($19.99) to GBX 1,650 ($21.70). They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/5/2020 – Frontier Developments had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital.

2/5/2020 – Frontier Developments had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

2/3/2020 – Frontier Developments had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

FDEV opened at GBX 1,125.68 ($14.81) on Wednesday. Frontier Developments PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 829 ($10.91) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,452 ($19.10). The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.00. The firm has a market cap of $428.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,233.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,187.61.

Frontier Developments plc develops and publishes video games for the interactive entertainment sector in the United Kingdom and internationally. It develops games across various platforms using its cross platform technology. The company was founded in 1994 and is based in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Developments PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Developments PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.