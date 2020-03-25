Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for IMPINJ (PI)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of IMPINJ (NASDAQ: PI) in the last few weeks:

3/19/2020 – IMPINJ was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

3/19/2020 – IMPINJ had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $33.00 to $19.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/18/2020 – IMPINJ had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $31.00 to $22.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/7/2020 – IMPINJ was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/7/2020 – IMPINJ was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

3/6/2020 – IMPINJ was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating. They now have a $29.00 price target on the stock.

3/6/2020 – IMPINJ was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/4/2020 – IMPINJ had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $36.00 to $30.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

3/3/2020 – IMPINJ had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. They now have a $40.00 price target on the stock.

2/27/2020 – IMPINJ was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $35.00 price target on the stock.

2/25/2020 – IMPINJ was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

2/20/2020 – IMPINJ was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

2/20/2020 – IMPINJ was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $37.00 price target on the stock.

2/4/2020 – IMPINJ was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/25/2020 – IMPINJ was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

IMPINJ stock opened at $16.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $314.15 million, a PE ratio of -15.42 and a beta of 2.15. IMPINJ Inc has a 52-week low of $11.47 and a 52-week high of $40.24. The company has a quick ratio of 7.31, a current ratio of 9.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.09.

IMPINJ (NASDAQ:PI) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $40.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.10 million. IMPINJ had a negative net margin of 15.04% and a negative return on equity of 6.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that IMPINJ Inc will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Cary Baker acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.80 per share, with a total value of $41,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,600. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel Patrick Gibson acquired 48,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.21 per share, for a total transaction of $889,685.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,570.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 105,485 shares of company stock worth $2,082,700 and have sold 23,294 shares worth $594,958. 28.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PI. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of IMPINJ in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of IMPINJ in the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of IMPINJ by 57.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of IMPINJ in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its position in shares of IMPINJ by 166.7% in the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 84.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Impinj, Inc operates a platform that enables wireless connectivity for everyday items by delivering each item's unique identity, location, and authenticity to business and consumer applications. Its integrated platform connects everyday items to applications, delivering real-time information to businesses about items they create, manage, transport, and sell.

