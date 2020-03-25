Red Pulse Phoenix Tops 24 Hour Volume of $27,433.00 (PHX)

Red Pulse Phoenix (CURRENCY:PHX) traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 25th. Red Pulse Phoenix has a market capitalization of $1.39 million and approximately $27,433.00 worth of Red Pulse Phoenix was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Red Pulse Phoenix has traded 15.5% higher against the US dollar. One Red Pulse Phoenix token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000025 BTC on exchanges including Bitbns, Binance, Kucoin and Switcheo Network.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Red Pulse Phoenix Profile

Red Pulse Phoenix (CRYPTO:PHX) is a token. Its genesis date was October 8th, 2017. Red Pulse Phoenix’s total supply is 1,362,278,592 tokens and its circulating supply is 829,588,687 tokens. The official website for Red Pulse Phoenix is www.redpulse.com/landing. Red Pulse Phoenix’s official Twitter account is @red_pulse_china and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Red Pulse Phoenix is /r/RedPulseToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Red Pulse Phoenix Token Trading

Red Pulse Phoenix can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinrail, Kucoin, Binance, Bitbns and Switcheo Network. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Red Pulse Phoenix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Red Pulse Phoenix should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Red Pulse Phoenix using one of the exchanges listed above.

