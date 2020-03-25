RED (RED) Tops 1-Day Volume of $301.00

RED (CURRENCY:RED) traded down 6.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 25th. During the last seven days, RED has traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar. One RED token can currently be bought for $0.0016 or 0.00000024 BTC on major exchanges including DDEX, Bibox and Gate.io. RED has a market capitalization of $207,624.45 and approximately $301.00 worth of RED was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.54 or 0.00588756 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00015031 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000862 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000037 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00007763 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002445 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000261 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000294 BTC.

RED Profile

RED (CRYPTO:RED) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 30th, 2013. RED’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 130,000,009 tokens. RED’s official Twitter account is @red_lang. RED’s official website is ico.red-lang.org.

Buying and Selling RED

RED can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, DDEX and Bibox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RED directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RED should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RED using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

