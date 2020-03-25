Redde (LON:REDD) PT Lowered to GBX 300 at Peel Hunt

Redde (LON:REDD) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Peel Hunt from GBX 400 ($5.26) to GBX 300 ($3.95) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Peel Hunt’s target price suggests a potential upside of 108.33% from the stock’s current price.

LON:REDD traded up GBX 6 ($0.08) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 144 ($1.89). The stock had a trading volume of 699,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 794,132. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.53, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $441.89 million and a P/E ratio of 4.06. Redde has a 1 year low of GBX 90.40 ($1.19) and a 1 year high of GBX 219.88 ($2.89). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 147.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 118.22.

In other news, insider Avril Palmer-Baunack acquired 27,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 180 ($2.37) per share, for a total transaction of £50,095.80 ($65,898.18).

About Redde

Redde plc provides a package of motor claims accident management, incident management, fleet management, and legal services in the United Kingdom. The company offers vehicle replacement, repair management, claims-handling assistance, and legal and other bespoke services. It also provides personal injury services, including motor accident, criminal injury, and medical negligence, as well as specialist serious injury services.

