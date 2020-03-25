Redrow (LON:RDW) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by UBS Group

Redrow (LON:RDW)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

RDW has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Redrow from GBX 930 ($12.23) to GBX 950 ($12.50) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 665 ($8.75) target price on shares of Redrow in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Redrow in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Redrow from GBX 981 ($12.90) to GBX 809 ($10.64) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Redrow in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Redrow presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 879.09 ($11.56).

Shares of RDW opened at GBX 377.50 ($4.97) on Wednesday. Redrow has a 1 year low of GBX 528 ($6.95) and a 1 year high of GBX 850.76 ($11.19). The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 682.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 679.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion and a PE ratio of 4.39.

About Redrow

Redrow plc focuses on housebuilding activities in the United Kingdom. The company acquires land; and develops residential housing properties. Redrow plc was founded in 1974 and is based in Flintshire, the United Kingdom.

